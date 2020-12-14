Advanced Energy Announces Initiation of Quarterly Dividend Program

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the initiation of a cash dividend program under which we intend to pay a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, starting in the first quarter of 2021. Future dividend payments are subject to approval by the Board of Directors.

“I am pleased to announce the Board’s decision to authorize a regular quarterly cash dividend,” said President & CEO Yuval Wasserman. "We believe the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend program demonstrates confidence in our strategy and our commitment to consistently return capital to shareholders and enhance shareholder value."