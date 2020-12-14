Donaldson Company Makes Strategic Investment With Key Appointment to Accelerate Growth in Life Sciences

“I am pleased to welcome Dave to our senior leadership team,” stated Carpenter. “We have prioritized innovation for 105 years, and our focus on technology-led filtration continues to provide significant opportunities to expand our Advance and Accelerate businesses. 1 With David’s extensive experience in business development, including implementation of strategies for inorganic growth, and expertise in life sciences tools and services, I am confident the newly formed Life Sciences Business Development team will further expand our opportunities for driving long-term profitable growth.”

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration products and solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of David E. Wood, Ph.D., to the newly created role of Vice President, Life Sciences Business Development. Wood will report to Tod Carpenter, chairman, president and CEO, and be responsible for Donaldson’s acquisitive growth initiatives into life sciences markets.

Over the last four years, Donaldson has driven incremental investment in building its materials science capabilities. The LifeTec filtration line—a technological-based solution—introduced to food and beverage manufacturers represented a meaningful step into life sciences. In the past year, Donaldson further expanded production of its LifeTec filters and built a new R&D facility in support of expanding materials research. With these investments, the company is in an excellent position to press forward into the next phase of its life sciences growth journey. “I am honored to be joining the Donaldson team to help drive growth through sound strategic choices and impactful acquisitions,” said Wood.

Wood is an industry veteran within life sciences and an accomplished leader with a track record of identifying and executing innovation-led M&A. His most recent corporate position was vice president, corporate development at T2 Biosystems, Inc., a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative medical diagnostic products. His background also includes extensive experience in investment banking and equity research. Wood holds a bachelor’s degree in Biology from Bowdoin College, a doctorate in Molecular Oncology and Immunology from the New York School of Medicine.