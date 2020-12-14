Mesoblast Provides Topline Results From Phase 3 Trial of Rexlemestrocel-L for Advanced Chronic Heart Failure

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced top-line results from the landmark DREAM-HF Phase 3 randomized controlled trial of its allogeneic cell therapy rexlemestrocel-L (REVASCOR) in 537 patients with advanced chronic heart failure1.



Over a mean 30 months of follow-up, patients with advanced chronic heart failure who received a single endomyocardial treatment with rexlemestrocel-L on top of maximal therapies had 60% reduction in incidence of heart attacks or strokes and 60% reduction in death from cardiac causes when treated at an earlier stage in the progressive disease process. Despite significant reduction in the pre-specified endpoint of cardiac death, there was no reduction in recurrent non-fatal decompensated heart failure events, which was the trial’s primary endpoint. This suggests that rexlemestrocel-L reduces mortality by mechanisms that are distinct from those of existing drugs that reduce hospitalization rates but do not significantly impact cardiac mortality.