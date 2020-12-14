 

Mesoblast Provides Topline Results From Phase 3 Trial of Rexlemestrocel-L for Advanced Chronic Heart Failure

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced top-line results from the landmark DREAM-HF Phase 3 randomized controlled trial of its allogeneic cell therapy rexlemestrocel-L (REVASCOR) in 537 patients with advanced chronic heart failure1.

Over a mean 30 months of follow-up, patients with advanced chronic heart failure who received a single endomyocardial treatment with rexlemestrocel-L on top of maximal therapies had 60% reduction in incidence of heart attacks or strokes and 60% reduction in death from cardiac causes when treated at an earlier stage in the progressive disease process. Despite significant reduction in the pre-specified endpoint of cardiac death, there was no reduction in recurrent non-fatal decompensated heart failure events, which was the trial’s primary endpoint. This suggests that rexlemestrocel-L reduces mortality by mechanisms that are distinct from those of existing drugs that reduce hospitalization rates but do not significantly impact cardiac mortality.

“There is an urgent need for new therapies that can reduce the high death rates in heart failure patients by different modes of action from existing drugs which reduce hospitalization rates but have not significantly reduced mortality rates,” said Mesoblast Chief Executive Dr Silviu Itescu. “The reduction in mortality seen with rexlemestrocel-L in advanced chronic heart failure underlines the power of this technology and the commitment of Mesoblast to address diseases in patients with high unmet need which are refractory to existing therapies.”

Key highlights were that a single injection of rexlemestrocel-L, on top of maximal therapy, resulted in the following pre-specified outcomes over a 30-month mean follow-up period:

  • Significant reduction in the incidence of non-fatal ischemic major adverse cardiac events (MACE) due to a heart attack (myocardial infarction, MI) or stroke (cerebrovascular accident, CVA) by 60% relative to controls in the total population of 537 patients (p=0.002); reduction in MACE was seen consistently across both New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II or III populations and irrespective of whether the underlying cause of heart failure was ischemic or non-ischemic
