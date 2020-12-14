 

Alarm.com Adding Gunshot Detection to Business Security Solutions, Acquires Shooter Detection Systems

Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) has acquired Shooter Detection Systems, LLC (SDS), the leading provider of indoor gunshot detection technology. SDS was founded in 2013 to address the growing active shooter threat to the public by advancing proven military gunshot detection technology. SDS developed the Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection System, a unique combination of acoustic and infrared sensors and proprietary algorithms that accurately detects gunshots and communicates shooting incident details rapidly to building occupants and security teams. The acquisition of SDS expands the commercial solutions offered by Alarm.com and helps its partners outfit commercial and enterprise customers with the premier gunshot detection solution.

SDS technology is integrated with leading video, access control, mass notification and alarm systems to provide enhanced situational awareness during shooting incidents. The combination of SDS technology with Alarm.com’s industry-leading suite of interactive cloud-based video, access control, intrusion and automation will deliver new levels of safety and security for commercial enterprises of all sizes.

“With their patented dual mode technology, SDS is the clear leader for indoor gunshot detection,” said Jeff Bedell, chief strategy and innovation officer for Alarm.com. “They address a real security need and are the best engineering team in the space, having pioneered the most proven and accurate approach to the problem. Acquiring SDS allows us to tap into their established resources and give our partners the opportunity to capture the active shooter solutions market.”

SDS’s Guardian System is currently being used in locations across the United States, protecting U.S federal and state government buildings, schools, airports and other transportation hubs, and entertainment facilities.

“Alarm.com’s technology and versatile ecosystem is the gold standard for smarter business security,” said Christian Connors, CEO of SDS. “Offering our innovative Guardian System to the expansive network of Alarm.com service providers gives them a turnkey solution for gunshot detection to meet the growing demands of their commercial customers. Our joining forces further demonstrates the commitment SDS and Alarm.com share to the safety and security of employees and businesses worldwide.”

With the acquisition, SDS will be a subsidiary of Alarm.com and continue to be led by the existing management team. SDS also will continue to support its existing customers and partners. In addition, Alarm.com and SDS will work together to further advance SDS’s engineering and development of gunshot detection solutions as well as integration with the Alarm.com ecosystem.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

About Shooter Detection Systems

With over seven years of experience in the development and delivery of gunshot detection systems to commercial customers, Shooter Detection Systems (SDS) is a leading provider of patented gunshot detection solutions for schools, government buildings, transportation hubs, entertainment facilities and businesses of various sizes. The company’s Guardian gunshot detection system is SAFETY Act Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, included in the Catalogue of Security Equipment of the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI), and SL4 Certified by the Australian Government’s Security Construction & Equipment Committee (SCEC). For more information, visit ShooterDetectionSystems.com, call 1-844-SHOT911, and follow on Twitter @shooterdetect.

