CORRECTION - Prime Mining Corp.

Prime Mining Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX.V: PRYM) (OTCQB: PRMNF) (Frankfurt: A2PRDW) is pleased to report its operating and financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended October 31, 2020. Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are presented in Canadian dollars (“C$”).

Prime Mining is focused on the development of the Los Reyes Gold-Silver Deposit in Sinaloa Mexico.

Prime Mining’s Chief Executive Officer Daniel Kunz commented, “We are extremely pleased with the continued progress made during the quarter as Prime Mining and our Los Reyes project continue to evolve. The appointment of three key individuals both corporately and in operations has materially strengthened our management team. On the ground, we continued our comprehensive exploration program of field mapping, core re-logging and trench sampling. In December we started our highly anticipated diamond drill program, which now has been expanded from 10,000 metres to 15,000 metres, intended to upgrade and expand the current resource and test high-potential targets defined by our surface mapping and core re-logging program.”

CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS

The Company was pleased to welcome three additions to senior management.

On August 4th Ian Harcus was appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), bringing over 12 years of financial and accounting experience. As a Chartered Professional Accountant, he has an extensive background in financial management and reporting, corporate transactions and working with international jurisdictions including Mexico. Prior to joining Prime, he served as CFO and Vice President Finance at Alio Gold Inc., prior to its acquisition by Argonaut Gold Inc. He has held public accounting positions with Grant Thornton LLP and Ernst and Young.