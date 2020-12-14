WOW Unlimited Media Inc. Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW Unlimited Media Inc. (“ WOW !” or the “ Company ”) ( TSXV: WOW; OTCQX: WOWMF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche (the “ Second Tranche Closing ”) of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of unsecured subordinated convertible debentures (the “ Debentures ”) for gross proceeds of $2,061,000. On November 17, 2020 WOW! completed its first tranche ( the “ First Tranche Closing ”) of Debentures for gross proceeds of $2,639,000, for a total offering size of $4,700,000 (the “ Offering ”).

The Debentures were issued pursuant to the terms of a debenture indenture entered into between WOW! and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Debenture Indenture") and will mature on November 17, 2023. Each Debenture bears interest at a rate of 9.5% per annum from the date of issue, payable in equal quarterly payments on March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31 in each year commencing December 31, 2020.

Pursuant to the terms of the Debenture Indenture, each Debenture is convertible, at the option of the holder, into common shares of the Company (“Shares”) at any time prior to the close of business on the earlier of: (i) the last business day immediately preceding the maturity date; and (ii) the date fixed for redemption, at a conversion price of $0.55 per Share. The Debentures will be subordinated to the senior indebtedness of the Company; however, the Debentures will rank pari passu with each other series of debentures issued under the Debenture Indenture or under indentures supplemental to the Debenture Indenture (regardless of their actual date or terms of issue) and, except as prescribed by law, with all other existing and future unsecured indebtedness of the Company other than senior indebtedness. The Debentures are redeemable at any time after 12 months from the date of issuance at a redemption price equal to the principal amount of the Debentures plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon.

The investors who participated in the Second Tranche Closing are fully comprised of holders of the Company’s existing convertible debentures which mature on December 14, 2020 (the “Existing Debentures”). Holders of Existing Debentures that participated in the Second Tranche Closing were entitled to set off the amount to which they were entitled on the maturity date of the Existing Debentures against amounts otherwise payable in connection with their subscription for Debentures in the Second Tranche Closing. The net proceeds from both the First Tranche Closing and the Second Tranche Closing will be used first, to pay down the Existing Debentures of $4,300,000; and secondly, for general working capital purposes.