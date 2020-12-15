The Walt Disney Company Schedules Annual Meeting of Shareholders for March 9, 2021
Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)| 15.12.2020, 01:00 | 42 | 0 |
The annual meeting of shareholders of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT by virtual meeting and will be made available via webcast at www.disney.com/investors.
