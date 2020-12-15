TG Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), a biopharmaceutical company developing medicines for patients with B-cell mediated diseases (“the Company”), today
announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,320,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $43.50 per share. Gross proceeds to the Company from the
offering are expected to be approximately $275,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. In addition, the Company has
granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 948,000 shares of common stock in connection with the offering. All shares are being sold by the Company. The offering
is expected to close on December 17, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of
approximately $200,000,000 of common stock.
The Company anticipates using net proceeds from the offering to fund the continued development of ublituximab and umbralisib, the potential in-license, acquisition, development and commercialization of other pharmaceutical products, and for general corporate purposes.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Evercore Group L.L.C., and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. B. Riley Securities, Inc., H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.
The shares of common stock described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to its automatically effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the SEC on September 5, 2019. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, may also be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Evercore Group L.L.C, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 37th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or email: ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Ave., 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, by email: prospectus@cantor.com.
