TG Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), a biopharmaceutical company developing medicines for patients with B-cell mediated diseases (“the Company”), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,320,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $43.50 per share. Gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $275,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 948,000 shares of common stock in connection with the offering. All shares are being sold by the Company. The offering is expected to close on December 17, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of approximately $200,000,000 of common stock.



The Company anticipates using net proceeds from the offering to fund the continued development of ublituximab and umbralisib, the potential in-license, acquisition, development and commercialization of other pharmaceutical products, and for general corporate purposes.