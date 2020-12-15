 

TG Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 01:52  |  62   |   |   

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), a biopharmaceutical company developing medicines for patients with B-cell mediated diseases (“the Company”), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,320,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $43.50 per share. Gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $275,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 948,000 shares of common stock in connection with the offering. All shares are being sold by the Company. The offering is expected to close on December 17, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of approximately $200,000,000 of common stock.

The Company anticipates using net proceeds from the offering to fund the continued development of ublituximab and umbralisib, the potential in-license, acquisition, development and commercialization of other pharmaceutical products, and for general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Evercore Group L.L.C., and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. B. Riley Securities, Inc., H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The shares of common stock described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to its automatically effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the SEC on September 5, 2019. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, may also be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Evercore Group L.L.C, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 37th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or email: ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Ave., 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, by email: prospectus@cantor.com.  

Seite 1 von 3
TG Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TG Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), a biopharmaceutical company developing medicines for patients with B-cell mediated diseases (“the Company”), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Cameco Temporarily Suspending Production at Cigar Lake Mine
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Microchip Technology Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
TG Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
10.12.20
TG Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 Studies Evaluating Ublituximab Monotherapy for the Treatment of Patients with Multiple Sclerosis
07.12.20
TG Therapeutics Announces Pivotal Data from the UNITY-CLL and UNITY-NHL Clinical Trials Presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
07.12.20
TG Therapeutics Announces Triple Combination Data Presentations at the at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
03.12.20
TG Therapeutics Recaps Schedule of Data Presentations at the Upcoming 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition
02.12.20
TG Therapeutics Announces Publication of Phase 2 Data Evaluating Umbralisib in Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Who Are Intolerant to Prior BTK or PI3K Inhibitor Therapy in Blood
01.12.20
TG Therapeutics Initiates Rolling Submission of Biologics License Application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Ublituximab in Combination with Umbralisib as a Treatment for Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
30.11.20
TG Therapeutics to Participate in the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
68
TG Therapeutics TGTX