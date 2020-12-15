 

Kofax Digital Signing Solution is Integrated with GovTech’s National Digital Identity Initiative Sign with SingPass to Support Businesses in Singapore

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 02:00  |  65   |   |   

Kofax, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces it has integrated its Kofax SignDoc, its digital signing solution, with the recent Sign with SingPass feature developed by Singapore’s Government Technology Agency (GovTech). AIA, the leading insurance company in Singapore and a long-standing customer of Kofax, is one of the first companies to participate in the pilot project with GovTech. Immense potential value is expected to be drawn from the integration efforts benefiting all participating stakeholders, supporting the growth and development of organizational digital transformation strategies from end-to-end. Sign with SingPass is a service that’s part of the National Digital Identity (NDI) Smart Nation strategic national project, which aims to build a trusted digital identity ecosystem for citizens, public agencies and private sector companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005131/en/

“In today’s digital economy, we see the need for more flexible and secure solutions that can benefit everyone – from enterprises to individuals,” says Kwok Quek Sin, Senior Director of National Digital Identity at GovTech. “Sign with SingPass, the latest product under the National Digital Identity (NDI) initiative, enables SingPass users to digitally sign documents with SingPass Mobile. Businesses can also run their operations smarter and faster, enabled by added security and less reliance on physical paperwork. We’re delighted to work with Kofax to bring Sign with SingPass to AIA customers, and are looking forward to onboarding more companies into the NDI ecosystem.”

Kofax SignDoc’s integration with SingPass Sign enables remote digital document signing and verification to be carried out securely and in a more user-friendly manner for customers.

AIA Singapore is the first insurer in the country to join this initiative, integrating Sign with SingPass in its distribution platform to enable customers to remotely authenticate and digitally sign new business applications starting December 2.

A longstanding partner, AIA has been working with Kofax since 2012 to deploy e-signature capabilities for its customers across the region. The integration of Sign with SingPass will further boost remote authentication and enhance digital signing capabilities with biometric technology and support AIA in accelerating their digital strategy.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kofax Digital Signing Solution is Integrated with GovTech’s National Digital Identity Initiative Sign with SingPass to Support Businesses in Singapore Kofax, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces it has integrated its Kofax SignDoc, its digital signing solution, with the recent Sign with SingPass feature developed by Singapore’s …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Moderna Confirms Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health to Supply Singapore with mRNA Vaccine ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program
Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity