Kofax Digital Signing Solution is Integrated with GovTech’s National Digital Identity Initiative Sign with SingPass to Support Businesses in Singapore

Kofax, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces it has integrated its Kofax SignDoc, its digital signing solution, with the recent Sign with SingPass feature developed by Singapore’s Government Technology Agency (GovTech). AIA, the leading insurance company in Singapore and a long-standing customer of Kofax, is one of the first companies to participate in the pilot project with GovTech. Immense potential value is expected to be drawn from the integration efforts benefiting all participating stakeholders, supporting the growth and development of organizational digital transformation strategies from end-to-end. Sign with SingPass is a service that’s part of the National Digital Identity (NDI) Smart Nation strategic national project, which aims to build a trusted digital identity ecosystem for citizens, public agencies and private sector companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005131/en/

“In today’s digital economy, we see the need for more flexible and secure solutions that can benefit everyone – from enterprises to individuals,” says Kwok Quek Sin, Senior Director of National Digital Identity at GovTech. “Sign with SingPass, the latest product under the National Digital Identity (NDI) initiative, enables SingPass users to digitally sign documents with SingPass Mobile. Businesses can also run their operations smarter and faster, enabled by added security and less reliance on physical paperwork. We’re delighted to work with Kofax to bring Sign with SingPass to AIA customers, and are looking forward to onboarding more companies into the NDI ecosystem.”

Kofax SignDoc’s integration with SingPass Sign enables remote digital document signing and verification to be carried out securely and in a more user-friendly manner for customers.

AIA Singapore is the first insurer in the country to join this initiative, integrating Sign with SingPass in its distribution platform to enable customers to remotely authenticate and digitally sign new business applications starting December 2.

A longstanding partner, AIA has been working with Kofax since 2012 to deploy e-signature capabilities for its customers across the region. The integration of Sign with SingPass will further boost remote authentication and enhance digital signing capabilities with biometric technology and support AIA in accelerating their digital strategy.