Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

In addition, Mirum has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 562,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on December 17, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,750,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Mirum from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $75.0 million.

J.P. Morgan, SVB Leerink and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC on August 12, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com or by phone at (866) 803-9204; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com or by phone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY 10055, by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com or by phone at (888) 474-0200.