Loop Insights Announces Appointment of New CFO , Mark Lotz

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick-and-mortar space, announces the appointment of Mark Lotz as Chief Financial Officer effective December 11, 2020.

Mr. Lotz holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a joint major in Economics. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant with 26 years of post-qualification experience, and has extensive in the capital markets across a broad cross-section of industries including SaaS, manufacturing, mining, technology and financial services. Mr. Lotz has held CFO and other senior financial positions with several well-known mining and exploration companies. He has also served as a senior executive officer in the securities brokerage industry. Prior to that, he served as a securities regulator, following his tenure at Coopers & Lybrand where he focused on the mining and tax sectors.