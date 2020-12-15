 

Guardant Health AMEA Wins Frost & Sullivan's Market Leadership Award for Liquid Biopsy in Precision Oncology in Asia, Middle East and Africa

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardant Health Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) has won Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Market Leadership Award for Liquid Biopsy in Precision Oncology in AMEA. This accolade is a testament to the success of the company's flagship liquid biopsy, the Guardant360 test, which oncologists are using to guide treatment decisions for advanced stage cancer patients.  

Guardant Health AMEA is breaking boundaries in advanced cancer diagnostics beyond invasive tissue biopsies, which are considered globally as the standard of care. Available in 41 countries across AMEA, the company's Guardant360 test provides quick and accurate comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) information from a simple blood draw in seven days upon sample receipt in the laboratory. 

"This Frost & Sullivan Market Leadership award is an excellent tribute to my team's concerted efforts in advocating the Guardant360 test in Asia, Middle East and Africa. I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge all the oncologists who have been ordering our test, our channel partners for their steadfast support and most importantly, the patients who have made Guardant360 their liquid biopsy of choice," said Simranjit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Guardant Health AMEA.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Guardant Health's companion diagnostic, the Guardant360 CDx test, for comprehensive tumor mutation profiling across all solid cancers, making it the first comprehensive liquid biopsy to receive U.S. FDA approval. 

"Guardant Health AMEA is at the forefront of precision oncology. The Guardant360 test is providing CGP information across all solid cancers, while most competing liquid biopsies only focus on single or selected cancer genes. The company's patient-centric approach proactively addressed challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, such as hospitals facing difficulties in scheduling tissue biopsies. In many such instances, Guardant Health AMEA provides mobile phlebotomy services to cancer patients who are vulnerable to infection and assures undisrupted, on-time test report deliveries so that patients can start treatment without delay. Essentially, the Guardant360 test provides oncologists with CGP information that allows oncologists to see the most current profile of their patient's cancer, prescribe appropriate precision medicine, and recommend targeted treatment," said Supriya Lala, Best Practices Analyst from Frost & Sullivan.

