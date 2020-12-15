Pure Extracts Applauds Health Canada SAP for Psilocybin-Assisted Psychotherapy Inclusion

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp . (CSE: PULL) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, and the rapidly emerging functional mushroom sector, is pleased to support Health Canada’s proposed intent to revise the Special Access Programme (SAP) and related regulations to permit certain authorized uses of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapeutic treatments. The intended SAP revision, announced on December 11th, could lead to important new medical applications, particularly in the complex and growing mental health sector.

Health Canada’s announcement could act as a milestone achievement driving advanced research initiatives forward. This includes several ongoing clinical trials that consistently indicate breakthrough therapy potential of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for a number of mental health patients suffering from conditions where conventional therapies have failed or have proven unsuitable.

The proposed SAP update emphasizes the strategic importance of Pure Extracts engagement of a globally recognized operations, compliance, and regulatory consulting firm to advise on the Company’s application to Health Canada for a Dealers Licence under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA). The CDSA and its Regulations provide the framework for legal access to controlled substances, and the control and regulation of production, distribution, and sale. One of Health Canada’s responsibilities is to provide the licensing and oversight framework for the legal production of controlled substances.

Upon acceptance, a Dealer’s License could allow Pure Extracts to engage in the following activities:

Procurement of controlled substances, including by import, synthesis, propagation, cultivation and harvesting of psychedelic mushrooms for psilocybin extraction

Research and manufacture of controlled substances such as psilocybin and psilocin

Business to business sale of controlled substances, including by export

Sale of controlled substance via pharmacies

Expanding upon the strategic importance of the SAP review, Pure Extracts recently announced a collaboration with Dr. Alexander MacGregor as a key scientific advisor to the Company. Pure Extracts and Dr. MacGregor are collaborating on the development and research of optimum psilocybin extraction methodologies in preparation to service the needs of the rapidly advancing growth and demand in the sector.