VANCOUVER, British Columbia and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or "MOVE") . The Company is pleased to announce that its investment, PowerTap, plans to participate in the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (“LCFS”) Carbon Credit program. California’s LCFS market may be one of most unique Carbon emission credit trading program, reflecting California’s commitment to greenhouse gas reductions. The LCFS Carbon Credit program provides PowerTap an opportunity to generate revenue even before dispensing any hydrogen from its fueling stations by allowing PowerTap to sell its earned LCFS credits on an on-going basis on the emission trading markets. Purchasers of these credits are oil companies and other gross polluters, who are required to offset their CO 2 emissions in California. PowerTap will be eligible to earn LCFS HRI credits as soon as its fueling stations are installed in California. PowerTap plans to rollout its fueling stations during the second half of 2021.

The California LCFS program, established in 2009, was one of the first to focus solely on the transportation sector, a difficult sector to de-carbonize due to its numerous stakeholders. California’s LCFS program required the main fuel suppliers to reduce the carbon intensity of their fuels by 10% by 2020 – from a 2010 baseline. The program was extended to require a further reduction of 10% by 2030 – thus, a 20% total reduction1. This goal of decreased CO 2 is measured in grams of CO 2 emitted per MJ of fuel (heat value). The baseline for gas and diesel is drops each year, and any fuel supplied to the State and put into motor vehicles that has life cycle emissions less than the baseline can generate what are called LCFS credits. When a large carbon emitter like an oil company is working toward meeting their annual LCFS target, they rely in large part on the purchase of LCFS credits. These credits can be generated from electrical vehicle charging, biogas (for CNG vehicles), ethanol, other biofuels, and hydrogen production. In 2020, the LCFS program is estimated to be a multi-billion carbon credit trading market2.