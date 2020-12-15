EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Schindler Holding AG: Organizational changes on the Group Executive Committee



The Board of Directors has decided to appoint Tobias B. Staehelin as a member of the Group Executive Committee responsible for Human Resources with effect from April 1, 2021. He is currently CEO of C. Haushahn Group, Germany and a member of the Board of Directors of Schindler Holding AG.