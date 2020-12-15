 

EQS-Adhoc Schindler Holding AG: Organizational changes on the Group Executive Committee

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Schindler Holding AG: Organizational changes on the Group Executive Committee

15-Dec-2020 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board of Directors has decided to appoint Tobias B. Staehelin as a member of the Group Executive Committee responsible for Human Resources with effect from April 1, 2021. He is currently CEO of C. Haushahn Group, Germany and a member of the Board of Directors of Schindler Holding AG.

Tobias B. Staehelin will succeed David Clymo who, after more than 20 years with the Schindler Group, will retire and step down from the Group Executive Committee on March 31, 2021. Mr. Staehelin will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of Schindler Holding AG.
 
Therefore, as of April 1, 2021, the Group Executive Committee will be composed of the following members: Thomas Oetterli (CEO), Julio Arce (Europe South), Matteo Attrovio (CIO), Karl-Heinz Bauer (CTO), Paolo Compagna (Europe North), Andre Inserra (Americas), Jujudhan Jena (Asia Pacific), Urs Scheidegger (CFO), Christian Schulz (Operations), Robert Seakins (Field Quality & Excellence), Sabine Simeon-Aissaoui (Escalators and Supply Chain), Tobias B. Staehelin (Group Human Resources) and Daryoush Ziai (China).

 

About Schindler: 
Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 65,000 employees in more than 100 countries.  

More information:
Carolyn Pike | Head of Media Relations
Phone +41 41 445 32 98 | Mobile +41 79 195 27 81
carolyn.pike@schindler.com

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Schindler Holding AG
Zugerstrasse 13
6060 Ebikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41414453060
E-mail: corporate.communications@schindler.com
Internet: www.schindler.com
ISIN: CH0024638212, CH0024638196
Valor: 002463821
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1155127

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1155127  15-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

