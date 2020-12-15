EQS-Adhoc Schindler Holding AG: Organizational changes on the Group Executive Committee
The Board of Directors has decided to appoint Tobias B. Staehelin as a member of the Group Executive Committee responsible for Human Resources with effect from April 1, 2021. He is currently CEO of C. Haushahn Group, Germany and a member of the Board of Directors of Schindler Holding AG.
Tobias B. Staehelin will succeed David Clymo who, after more than 20 years with the Schindler Group, will retire and step down from the Group Executive Committee on March 31, 2021. Mr. Staehelin
will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of Schindler Holding AG.
Therefore, as of April 1, 2021, the Group Executive Committee will be composed of the following members: Thomas Oetterli (CEO), Julio Arce (Europe South), Matteo Attrovio (CIO), Karl-Heinz Bauer (CTO), Paolo Compagna (Europe North), Andre Inserra (Americas), Jujudhan Jena (Asia Pacific), Urs Scheidegger (CFO), Christian Schulz (Operations), Robert Seakins (Field Quality & Excellence), Sabine Simeon-Aissaoui (Escalators and Supply Chain), Tobias B. Staehelin (Group Human Resources) and Daryoush Ziai (China).
Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 65,000 employees in more than 100 countries.
