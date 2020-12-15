 

Concerning the opinion of the Audit Committee

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 06:45  |  37   |   |   

Lithuanian electricity transmission operator LITGRID AB (business ID 302564383, registered office address Viršuliškių skg. 99B 13, Vilnius, Lithuania), informs that on 11th December 2020 the opinion of the Audit Committee of the holding company UAB EPSO-G was received on the planned transactions with related party AB Ignitis gamyba:

  • Tertiary active power reserve purchase and sale agreement (hereinafter referred to as the “Tertiary Reserve Agreement”);
  • Isolated electricity system work service purchase-sale agreement (hereinafter referred to as the “Isolated Operation Service Agreement”) (hereinafter all together to as the “Transactions with related party”).

On 7th December 2020, the Audit Committee of EPSO-G UAB considered the Transactions with related party and stated that:
1.1. The conclusion of the Tertiary Reserve Agreement is in line with market conditions as a public auction was held prior to the conclusion of the Tertiary Reserve Agreement and the one of the auction winners (AB Ignitis Gamyba) was capped by the resolution of the National Energy Regulatory Council;
1.2. Tertiary Reserve Agreement is fair and reasonable to all shareholders of LITGRID AB taking into account the objective necessity of concluding the Tertiary Reserve Agreement and the reasonableness of the pricing of the Tertiary Reserve Agreement.

2.1. The conclusion of the Isolated Operation Service Agreement is in line with market conditions, as the price caps for the Isolated operation services for 2021 have been set for the providers of the isolated operation by the resolution of the National Energy Regulatory Council;
2.2. The Isolated Operation Service Agreement is fair and reasonable with respect to all shareholders of LITGRID AB taking into account the objective necessity of concluding the Isolated Operational Service Agreement and the reasonableness of the pricing of the Isolated Operation Service Agreement.

The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:
Jurga Eivaitė
Communications project manager
phone: +370 613 19977
e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu   




Litgrid Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Concerning the opinion of the Audit Committee Lithuanian electricity transmission operator LITGRID AB (business ID 302564383, registered office address Viršuliškių skg. 99B 13, Vilnius, Lithuania), informs that on 11th December 2020 the opinion of the Audit Committee of the holding company UAB …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Cameco Temporarily Suspending Production at Cigar Lake Mine
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Microchip Technology Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
People Corporation to be Acquired by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Regarding the publication of LITGRID AB interim information and Investor's Calendar for 2021