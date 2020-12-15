 

Sanofi renews partnership with the WHO to fight Neglected Tropical Diseases and eliminate sleeping sickness before 2030

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 07:00  |  64   |   |   

Sanofi renews partnership with the WHO to fight Neglected Tropical Diseases and eliminate sleeping sickness before 2030 

  • A new five-year US$ 25 million (US$ 5 million/year) financial support to prevent and treat Neglected Tropical Diseases
  • Strong Company commitment to meet the goals of the new WHO NTDs Roadmap and sustainably eliminate sleeping sickness before 2030
  • 20-year partnership outstanding legacy with a decrease of 97% in sleeping sickness cases worldwide

PARIS - December 15, 2020 - Sanofi has signed on December 10th a renewed partnership agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO), consolidating a 20-year collaboration to fight some of the most Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) and supporting the WHO in its commitment to sustainably eliminate sleeping sickness before 2030.

With this new 5-year commitment, Sanofi will provide a consistent financial support with US$ 25 million (US$ 5 million/year) dedicated to disease management, including screening of populations, disease awareness campaign, capacity building, as well as drug donation. This sustainable commitment is key to success to come to the end of NTDs.

“Sanofi has been collaborating for 20 years with the World Health Organization in the fight against neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). The renewal of this collaboration today speaks volumes about our longstanding engagement in global health” indicated Paul Hudson, CEO Sanofi. “We also welcome the recent endorsement of the new NTDs roadmap by the World Health Assembly. Sanofi is committed to further contribute to the elimination of sleeping sickness, including advancing research and development for vulnerable communities exposed to the disease.”

“This decades-long collaboration exemplifies a successful public–private partnership that has created meaningful impact in several countries and has brought sleeping sickness closer to elimination,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “In a world severely disrupted by the current pandemic, Sanofi’s renewed commitment and support to end this disease will immensely benefit and improve the lives of marginalized populations.”

The partnership between Sanofi and the WHO started in 2001 to support the screening, control and treatment of sleeping sickness, one of the most Neglected Tropical Disease affecting for the most underserved populations of sub-Saharan African countries. For 20 years, thanks to a US$ 100 million financial support for the screening and control of patients as well as drug donations, the partnership has made it possible to reach impressive achievements.

Seite 1 von 4
Sanofi Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sanofi renews partnership with the WHO to fight Neglected Tropical Diseases and eliminate sleeping sickness before 2030 Sanofi renews partnership with the WHO to fight Neglected Tropical Diseases and eliminate sleeping sickness before 2030  A new five-year US$ 25 million (US$ 5 million/year) financial support to prevent and treat Neglected Tropical Diseases …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Cameco Temporarily Suspending Production at Cigar Lake Mine
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Microchip Technology Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
People Corporation to be Acquired by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Wissenschaftler: Mehr als 300 000 Corona-Tote in den USA
14.12.20
UBS belässt SANOFI auf 'Buy'
13.12.20
Verbraucher hamstern im Corona-Herbst kaum noch Arzneien
11.12.20
Aktien Europa Schluss: Brexit und Corona sorgen für Tristesse
11.12.20
CHMP recommends approval of Plavix (clopidogrel) with aspirin in adults for certain types of strokes
11.12.20
Aktien Europa: Brexit-Sorgen und Corona drücken auf die Stimmung
11.12.20
JEFFERIES belässt SANOFI auf 'Buy'
11.12.20
Sanofi and GSK announce a delay in their adjuvanted recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine program to improve immune response in the elderly
09.12.20
Sanofi pioneers sustainable finance in the pharmaceutical industry with the signing of its two first sustainability-linked revolving credit facilities
07.12.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 07.12.2020 - 15.15 Uhr

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
441
Sanofi-Aventis, attraktiv niedrig bewerteter Pharmariese mit aussichtsreicher Pipeline und vielversp