SoftwareONE announces expansion of leadership team with Susanna Parry-Hoey as Chief Marketing Officer

Stans, Switzerland, 15 December 2020 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced that Susanna Parry-Hoey will be joining SoftwareONE as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) as of January 2021. She will be responsible for all global and regional marketing activities and help drive future growth.

Dieter Schlosser, CEO, said "We are delighted to welcome Susanna to the SoftwareONE family and I am personally excited about the impact she will bring as our Group CMO. With Susanna's appointment I am confident we are adding strength and depth to the team that will be a key enabler in driving our business transformation forward and continue our successful growth path."

For over two decades, Susanna has driven significant growth in technology and services businesses ranging from Fortune 500 to start-ups. She most recently served as CMO for Cognizant's multi-billion-dollar Digital business. There Susanna was responsible for brand awareness, product portfolio, demand generation and partner marketing to deliver on strategic growth imperatives in AI and analytics, digital engineering, customer experience and Internet of Things. She previously held marketing leadership roles at Accenture, Deloitte and Presidio. Susanna got her Bachelor's degree at Yale and an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business.

"Cloud adoption is the first step of every digital transformation journey. And today there's even more urgency to modernize apps, migrate workloads and automate IT. SoftwareONE is uniquely positioned to help customers becoming more innovative, agile and efficient. I am thrilled to be joining such an outstanding organization and can't wait to work with the team to advance SoftwareONE's leadership position in the market and its commercial impact" said Susanna Parry-Hoey, CMO.

