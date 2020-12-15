EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Life Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Acquisition Swiss Life Asset Management AG: Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties: Successful capital increase 15-Dec-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The capital increase of the Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties real estate fund has been successfully concluded. The issue raised the maximum amount of around CHF 500 million.

The capital increase conducted from 30 November to 11 December 2020 for Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties attracted a lot of interest from investors. Overall, the issuing volume amounted to some CHF 500 million, or a subscription rate of 100%. This is one of the largest capital increases ever made by a listed real estate fund in Switzerland.

The issue took place on commission ("best effort basis") as part of a subscription offer in Switzerland. Subscription rights were traded during the subscription period. With a subscription ratio of two (2) to one (1) (two subscription rights equate to the purchase of one new unit), the maximum number of 4 500 000 units was distributed for an issue price of CHF 111.20 per unit. Payment for the new units will be made on 17 December 2020. As of this date, 13 500 000 units with net assets of CHF 1460 million will be in circulation.

The new capital financed the acquisition of a portfolio with 46 properties and a volume of around CHF 512 million. The fund now has 138 properties with a market value of around CHF 1952 million, making it one of the ten largest real estate funds in the listed sector. The fund is strengthening its previous investment strategy and continues to invest in high-quality properties. The focus is on high-quality residential properties and economically strong regions. Investors benefit from broad diversification in terms of locations, uses and tenants, as well as a high level of tenant income security.