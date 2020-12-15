 

The City of Montauban Chooses Séché Environnement to Give a Boost to Its Energy and Environmental Policy

With the aim of remaining a major player in waste treatment in Tarn-et-Garonne (France), the joint waste treatment union Sirtomad wanted to ensure the future of its waste treatment plant by increasing its service life and energy production capacity. Thanks to an ambitious management and modernisation project, Séché Environnement was awarded the public service delegation contract for the operation of the plant in Montauban. The group intends to make this plant a shining example.

Sirtomad treats household waste of inhabitants of the Grand Montauban urban area community and the Terres des Confluences community of municipalities (120,000 inhabitants in total). Following a call for tenders for the operation and modernisation of its incineration plant, Sirtomad selected the project submitted by Séché Environnement, a key player in waste recovery and treatment and decontamination services.

On 1 January 2021, Séché Environnement will begin managing the energy recovery unit, renamed Mo’UVE (Montauban Unité de Valorisation Energétique), for 20 years. The site’s employees will join the Group, which will perform major work to modernise the facilities to better meet the environmental expectations of the area and its inhabitants. This new energy recovery unit represents an investment of more than 43 million euros.

“This ambitious project allows us to continue our actions in support of the circular economy and to develop new industrial ecology solutions. With Mo’UVE, we will reuse not only more heat recovered during the combustion of waste, allowing us to expand our heating network, but also more electricity. By completely overhauling the current plant, we will obtain significant volumes of thermal (40 GWh/year) and electrical (18 GWh/year) energy while deploying the best techniques for treating atmospheric emissions to achieve the best environmental performance,” explained Brigitte Barèges, Chairperson of Sirtomad.

Planned over a period of two and a half years, the work will include installation of a new boiler furnace, optimisation of energy recovery, and upgrading of the smoke treatment system, which will incorporate the latest technologies to ensure the best environmental performance. The work will be performed while the plant’s daily operations carry on in order to ensure continuity of the waste treatment and recovery service. Special attention has also been given to the building’s architecture in order to construct a harmonious, modern complex that fits perfectly into its immediate environment.

