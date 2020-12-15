 

Sonova Invests €5 Million in Sensorion as the Companies Plan a Collaboration in Hearing Loss

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire
15.12.2020, 07:00  |  50   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, announces that Sonova Holding AG (headquartered in Switzerland), a leading provider of hearing solutions, will acquire a 3.7% ownership stake in Sensorion by way of subscription to a reserved share capital increase for total gross proceeds of €5 million.

Sensorion and Sonova plan a strategic collaboration in the field of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for certain types of hearing loss. To this effect, Sonova and Sensorion signed a letter of intent dated December 14, 2020 providing for an exclusive period of negotiation of a co-development agreement.

“We are pleased to welcome Sonova, a highly respected company with extensive expertise in hearing loss, as an investor in Sensorion,” said Nawal Ouzren, CEO of Sensorion. “We are excited to work with Sonova to accelerate the development of innovative solutions for various types of hearing loss.”

“Sensorion is conducting front-line research in the field of hearing loss with its programs, which have the potential to enhance existing approaches for the treatment of hearing loss in the future. We look forward to being involved in the further development of certain programs with Sensorion and to more deeply investigate and develop new diagnostic and therapeutic solutions,” said Arnd Kaldowski, CEO of Sonova.

Key characteristics of the share capital increase

Sensorion’s Board of Directors using the delegation of powers granted by the 12th resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 20, 2020 (capital increase with cancellation of preferential subscription rights in favor of categories of persons with specific characteristics) and in accordance with article L. 225-138 et seq. of the French Commercial Code (code de commerce), has decided on December 14, 2020 to proceed with a capital increase of €294,117.60 euros, to the benefit of Sonova Holding AG by the issuance of 2,941,176 new shares with a nominal value of €0.10 each (the "New Shares") for a subscription price of €1.70 each (the "Capital Increase").

