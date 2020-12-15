 

Novartis reports positive topline results from second Phase III trial of Beovu in patients with diabetic macular edema

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 07:15  |  41   |   |   
  • In Phase III KESTREL study, Beovu (brolucizumab 6 mg) achieved its primary endpoint of non-inferiority to aflibercept 2 mg in change in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at year one (week 52)1
  • In a secondary endpoint, more than half of Beovu patients in the 6 mg arm were maintained on a three-month dosing interval through year one, following the loading phase1
  • Significant improvement with Beovu 6 mg in change of central subfield thickness (CST) from baseline over the period of week 40 through week 52 was observed1
  • Beovu demonstrated an overall well-tolerated safety profile1
  • Novartis intends to submit the data from KESTREL, together with the data from the pivotal Phase III KITE2 study in DME, to health authorities in H1 2021

Basel, December 15, 2020 — Novartis today announced positive findings from the first interpretable results of the Phase III KESTREL study, assessing the efficacy and safety of Beovu (brolucizumab) 3 mg and 6 mg in diabetic macular edema (DME). Following KITE*, KESTREL is the second pivotal Phase III study of Beovu in DME. The trial met its primary endpoint of non-inferiority in change in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) from baseline of Beovu 6 mg to aflibercept 2 mg at year one. The trial also met its key secondary endpoint of non-inferiority in average change in BCVA of Beovu 6 mg to aflibercept 2 mg over week 40 through week 521. (Beovu 6 mg is the marketed dose for wet AMD.)

More than half of patients in the Beovu 6 mg arm were maintained on a three-month dosing interval through year one, following the loading phase1. Patients treated with Beovu 6 mg experienced significant improvement in change of central subfield thickness (CST) from baseline over the period of week 40 through week 521. As non-inferiority in change in BCVA of brolucizumab 3 mg was not demonstrated in KESTREL, no confirmatory testing of superiority on anatomical outcomes was performed. Further analyses on anatomical outcomes from KESTREL are ongoing.

“These results demonstrate that Beovu has the potential, if approved, to offer DME patients better disease management,” said Dirk Sauer, Global Head Development, Novartis Pharma Ophthalmology. “Based on these data and the strong results we saw earlier this year from the KITE clinical study, we look forward to working with regulatory authorities to bring Beovu to DME patients.”

Seite 1 von 5


Novartis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novartis reports positive topline results from second Phase III trial of Beovu in patients with diabetic macular edema In Phase III KESTREL study, Beovu (brolucizumab 6 mg) achieved its primary endpoint of non-inferiority to aflibercept 2 mg in change in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at year one (week 52)1In a secondary endpoint, more than half of Beovu …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Cameco Temporarily Suspending Production at Cigar Lake Mine
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Microchip Technology Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
People Corporation to be Acquired by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Gewinne - Hoffnung auf Brexit-Deal besteht
14.12.20
Aktien Europa: Neue Brexit-Hoffnungen stützen die Börsen
14.12.20
Novartis verfehlt in Corona-Studie mit Ruxolitinib gesteckte Ziele
14.12.20
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
11.12.20
JEFFERIES belässt NOVARTIS AG auf 'Buy'
11.12.20
BioNTech-Aktie: Der eine große Vorteil beginnt sich jetzt doppelt auszuzahlen
11.12.20
Novartis erhält für Cholesterinsenker Leqvio Zulassung in der EU
10.12.20
JEFFERIES belässt NOVARTIS AG auf 'Buy'
09.12.20
Novartis Kisqali data demonstrate superior benefit across main intrinsic subtypes in metastatic breast cancer
09.12.20
Novartis Kisqali demonstrates nearly five years median overall survival in metastatic breast cancer

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
638
Langweiliger Wert - > konservativ -> krisensicher -> Rendite >8%
25.11.20
225
In 10 Schritten schweizerische Quellensteuer am Beispiel von Novartis zurückfordern