 

Eurofins raises its 2020 objectives after strong momentum in its core business, as well as in COVID-19 related activities in October and November

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 07:30  |  56   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

  • October and November 2020 trading performance has been strong. It is therefore now confirmed that Eurofins will significantly exceed its financial objectives for 2020 (which were set on 4 March 2020, before the COVID-19 disruptions started in Europe and North America and had remained unchanged since).
  • Our core business (excluding COVID-19 clinical reagents and testing revenues) has remained resilient, despite the impact of further lockdowns in many geographies in H2 2020. It has quickly recovered and posted organic growth in the months of October and November close to our secular organic growth1 objective of 5% per annum.
  • Given the strong performance to date, the Group has now upgraded its objectives for 2020 as follows:
    • FY2020 Revenues of EUR 5.3bn (up from EUR 5.0bn)
    • FY2020 Adjusted2 EBITDA4 of EUR 1.3bn (up from EUR 1.1bn)
    • FY2020 Free Cash Flow to the Firm5 of EUR 700m (up from EUR 600mA)
  • Determined to support healthcare authorities and clients fighting the pandemic, the Group has continued to show speed, agility and innovation in its response to meet their changing needs. Eurofins continues to deliver PCR testing at scale, with several million tests performed in 2020. Furthermore, the Group continues to innovate with the development of faster, self-sampling modalities for its highly sensitive Multiplex Real-Time PCR test. The availability of trained personnel to perform Nasopharyngeal patients’ swabs is a bottleneck in many countries and reliable at home self-sampling, followed by very sensitive fast RT PCR testing is making these tests more accessible. For situations where PCR is not available, the Group has also launched a rapid antigen test providing results from nasopharyngeal samples within 15 minutes. Eurofins companies are also working on a range of other tests to support the restart of normal work, travel and social activities and the vaccine roll-out.
  • The business outlook remains robust into 2021. The Group expects to continue to benefit from the non-cyclical, secular growth markets in which it operates and is pleased to report that its core business returned to its target organic growth rate in October and November.
  • COVID-19 related activity is unfortunately likely to continue into at least Q1 2020. However significant uncertainty remains, particularly regarding the timing of lockdown restrictions, the roll-out of vaccination programmes and the overall contribution of COVID-19 related activities to Group performance. Therefore, the financial objectives for 2021 and 2022 (first set with the full year 2019 results publication on 4 March 2020 for the 2021 objectives and with Q3 2020 results on 22 October 2020 for the 2022 objectives)remain unchanged.

Comments from the CEO, Dr. Gilles Martin:

Seite 1 von 4
Eurofins Scientific Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Eurofins Scientific
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eurofins raises its 2020 objectives after strong momentum in its core business, as well as in COVID-19 related activities in October and November Regulatory News: Eurofins (Paris:ERF): October and November 2020 trading performance has been strong. It is therefore now confirmed that Eurofins will significantly exceed its financial objectives for 2020 (which were set on 4 March 2020, before the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
Moderna Confirms Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health to Supply Singapore with mRNA Vaccine ...
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards
Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program
The Peck Company Holdings and its Strategic Partner GreenBond Advisors Featured by Nasdaq ...
FDA Approves Genentech’s Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) Shorter 2-Hour Infusion for Relapsing and Primary ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling Format
09.12.20
Eurofins Scientific SE: Disclosure of Total Number of Voting Rights and Number of Shares in the Capital at 30 November 2020
09.12.20
Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing Italy erweitert Viruzid-Testkapazitäten mit neuem, speziell eingerichtetem Labor
07.12.20
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover FDA-Authorized At-Home COVID-19 Test

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
18
Eurofins Scientific