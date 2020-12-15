Eurofins raises its 2020 objectives after strong momentum in its core business, as well as in COVID-19 related activities in October and November
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
- October and November 2020 trading performance has been strong. It is therefore now confirmed that Eurofins will significantly exceed its financial objectives for 2020 (which were set on 4 March 2020, before the COVID-19 disruptions started in Europe and North America and had remained unchanged since).
- Our core business (excluding COVID-19 clinical reagents and testing revenues) has remained resilient, despite the impact of further lockdowns in many geographies in H2 2020. It has quickly recovered and posted organic growth in the months of October and November close to our secular organic growth1 objective of 5% per annum.
- Given the strong performance to date, the Group has now upgraded its objectives for 2020 as follows:
- FY2020 Revenues of EUR 5.3bn (up from EUR 5.0bn)
- FY2020 Adjusted2 EBITDA4 of EUR 1.3bn (up from EUR 1.1bn)
- FY2020 Free Cash Flow to the Firm5 of EUR 700m (up from EUR 600mA)
- Determined to support healthcare authorities and clients fighting the pandemic, the Group has continued to show speed, agility and innovation in its response to meet their changing needs. Eurofins continues to deliver PCR testing at scale, with several million tests performed in 2020. Furthermore, the Group continues to innovate with the development of faster, self-sampling modalities for its highly sensitive Multiplex Real-Time PCR test. The availability of trained personnel to perform Nasopharyngeal patients’ swabs is a bottleneck in many countries and reliable at home self-sampling, followed by very sensitive fast RT PCR testing is making these tests more accessible. For situations where PCR is not available, the Group has also launched a rapid antigen test providing results from nasopharyngeal samples within 15 minutes. Eurofins companies are also working on a range of other tests to support the restart of normal work, travel and social activities and the vaccine roll-out.
- The business outlook remains robust into 2021. The Group expects to continue to benefit from the non-cyclical, secular growth markets in which it operates and is pleased to report that its core business returned to its target organic growth rate in October and November.
- COVID-19 related activity is unfortunately likely to continue into at least Q1 2020. However significant uncertainty remains, particularly regarding the timing of lockdown restrictions, the roll-out of vaccination programmes and the overall contribution of COVID-19 related activities to Group performance. Therefore, the financial objectives for 2021 and 2022 (first set with the full year 2019 results publication on 4 March 2020 for the 2021 objectives and with Q3 2020 results on 22 October 2020 for the 2022 objectives)remain unchanged.
Comments from the CEO, Dr. Gilles Martin:
