 

Protiviti's Brand Ambassador Matt Fitzpatrick Wins the DP World Tour Championship

Fitzpatrick wins the last event of the European Tour season with a final round 68 (-3) after opening with four consecutive birdies

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti is proud to announce that brand ambassador and professional golfer Matthew Fitzpatrick has won his final tournament of 2020, the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Protiviti brand ambassador and professional golfer Matt Fitzpatrick wins the 2020 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Fitzpatrick's win was propelled by a final round that started with four birdies and ended with a 68 (-3) total, leaving him one-shot clear of the field. Fitzpatrick sports the Protiviti logo on his left sleeve and golf bag, after partnering with the consulting firm last January.

At 26 years old, this is Fitzpatrick's sixth professional victory and the second time in his career that he's captured the DP World Tour Championship crown in Dubai. He will finish the season in second place for the European Tour's season-long Race to Dubai. Now ranked the 16th best male golfer in the world, Fitzpatrick has had a promising career to date after becoming the youngest Englishman ever to win five European Tour events and was named to the European Ryder Cup team at age 21. He attended Northwestern University before beginning his professional career in 2014.

"We are thrilled for Matt and all of our people at Protiviti who have been pulling for him this year. We are so proud to see his tireless work ethic and persistence pay off to close out 2020 on a high note. We're looking forward to riding this momentum into 2021," said Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO of Protiviti.

Reflecting on his victory in Dubai, Fitzpatrick said: "I'm thrilled we were able to get it over the line. It's been a long year but it's a great feeling to be back in the winner's circle, and I'm happy to share this victory with Protiviti. They've been so supportive throughout this year, and I'm excited to continue representing them in 2021 and beyond."

For more information about Protiviti's golf brand ambassador program, the firm's sponsorship of Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Kupcho (LPGA) and for photos and video interviews with the players, please visit www.protiviti.com/golf.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and our independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through our network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

