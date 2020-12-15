 

AudioValley Extends International Coverage Through a Partnership With MediaDonuts in India and South-East Asia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020   

Regulatory News:

AudioValley (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY) (Code ISIN: BE0974334667 / Ticker: ALAVY), an international specialist in digital audio solutions, and MediaDonuts, an international adtech group, team up to monetize Targetspot’s digital audio inventory in India and South-East Asia.

Upon entering in this partnership, AudioValley takes a new step in its pursuit of international expansion. Against a backdrop of strong sales momentum and the reinforcement of its sales structure with the recent appointment of a partnership development director, the Group had set a goal to open 10 new territories by the end of the year 2021, favoring an approach focused on strong local partnerships. This new deal with MediaDonuts in India and 6 South-East Asian countries where it occupies a leading position, is thus a major milestone in achieving AudioValley’s international development objectives.

Created in 2010 in Belgium, MediaDonuts is an online advertising and technology company helping advertisers perform and achieve their goals across digital media channels. It has an international presence with offices in 11 countries, across EMEA, APAC & the US with headquarters in Belgium and Singapore. Its activities span digital marketing, media representation and also tech & insights.

This partnership marks the convergence of 2 specialised actors sharing a common vision on the strategic value of quality digital audio inventory. As per the agreement, MediaDonuts will offer its clients in India, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Singapore & Indonesia access to the inventory of Targetspot, the Group’s proprietary technological platform for digital audio monetization. On its side, AudioValley’s subsidiary will benefit from MediaDonuts’ leading position in audio advertising sales in the area.

Eric van der Haegen, Partner Development Director for Targetspot, comments on this new achievement: “We are very much thrilled by the opportunity to join forces with such a key player in South-East Asia. It will be a strong ally in our development in the region. We share with MediaDonuts a strong belief in the potential of digital audio in this region, where the growth will be driven by the progressive shift of advertising to digital. It’s only the beginning but I am convinced that the region is set to become an important contributor of growth for the Group.”

“With screenless moments significantly on the rise, we are beyond excited to partner with AudioValley, a global leader and pioneer in digital audio, to connect brands with listeners in India and South-East Asia. Using rich data points based on users’ audio behaviour, brands can now unlock the power of audio to speak directly to their audience and reach them in moments where visual ads cannot,” said Pieter-Jan de Kroon, Managing Director (Asia-Pacific) at MediaDonuts.

AudioValley intends to continue with its strategy of international expansion through strong local partnerships and reiterates its ambitious target of 10 new territories by the end of 2021. This new milestone for Targetspot, together with the revitalisation of its second business Jamendo, lays a solid foundation for the Group’s growth in the months and years to come.

Next event (after market close):
 Full-year revenue FY2020
 27 January 2021

