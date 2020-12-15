 

Quantum Genomics Enters into Exclusive Licensing and Collaboration Agreement with Faran

Quantum Genomics to receive up to $12.1 million in upfront and milestone payments plus double-digit royalties on sales

Faran to receive an exclusive license to develop and commercialize firibastat for the treatment of difficult to treat/resistant hypertension in Greece

PARIS and NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat difficult to treat/resistant hypertension today announced it has entered into an exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement with Faran to develop and commercialize firibastat in Greece. This new agreement is the first step of Quantum Genomics’ partnering strategy in Europe.

Under the terms of the agreement, Faran will receive exclusive commercialization rights to firibastat for the treatment of difficult to treat/resistant hypertension in Greece. Additionally, Faran may join the global  study of difficult to treat/resistant hypertension in Greece.

Quantum Genomics will receive upfront and milestone payments amounting up to $12.1 million, plus double-digit royalties on sales.

Over 20% of the adult general population in Greece suffers of Hypertension. Resistant hypertension is a common disorder with an estimated prevalence of more than 10% in the general hypertensive population.

“Faran who was established 70 years ago is one of the leading player in Greece. Having many long lasting partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies, Faran is focusing on eight innovative products and through an extended partnership with five more original products at Cardiology segment. We had intensive discussions with well experienced people and we are excited to partner firibastat with Faran in Greece," mentionned Jean-Philippe Milon, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Genomics.

"Faran is investing and focusing on Cardiology, with a clear vision to become local market leader. We are very enthusiastic to establish a partnership with Quantum Genomics," mentionned Mr Mario Katsikas, President & CEO of FARAN S.A..  

About Faran

Faran is a Greek pharmaceutical company that aims to offer renowned High Quality therapeutic products, with High Therapeutic Value, Modern Pharmaceutical Technology and Documented Safety. To achieve this goal our horizons expanded daily with selected international partnerships and the trust of medical community by providing therapeutic solutions in a wide range of diseases in the area of Cardiology, Oncology, Haematology, Nephrology, Orthopaedics, Rheumatology, Endocrinology, International Medicine and Gynecology.

