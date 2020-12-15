Equinor’s share saving plan allocates shares

The shares purchased by DNB on behalf of Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) on 10 December 2020 for use in the group’s share saving plan have on 15 December 2020 been distributed to the employees in accordance with their savings amount.



Following this, the share saving plan has 11,442,491 shares.



As participants in the share saving plan, Equinor’s primary insiders, and their close associates have been allocated shares at an average price of NOK 149.08. Details on allocation of shares are set forth in the attached overview.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



Attachment