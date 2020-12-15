As part of this initiative, Vow has agreed letters of intent with the forest owners' association Viken Skog and the district heating company Vardar Varme. Both are central to the realization of the new factory. Viken Skog will supply biomass to the factory, which in turn will supply clean and CO2-neutral gas to Vardar Varme's district heating plant. Vow is also in dialogue with companies in the metallurgical industry about the sale of biocarbon, which will be the factory's main product.

Vow has decided to establish a new subsidiary, Vow Industries, which will accelerate the green shift in the industry. The company will develop, own and operate facilities based on Vow’s process technology. Vow Industries' first goal is to build a factory to produce biocarbon for the metallurgical industry, CO2-neutral gas for district heating and biofuel for the petrochemical industry.

Demand created by industry in transition

Demand for biocarbon is expected to increase significantly in the next few years, as a result of large, international industrial groups undergoing a significant green restructuring in order to achieve their goals of CO2 neutrality by 2050. Biocarbon will replace fossil coal as a reducing agent in the metallurgical industry.

“Technology and solutions from Vow will play a key role in this change. Initially, Vow Industries will produce biocarbon in Norway, but our goal is for the company to be an incubator that can establish more industrial production companies with Vow's technology,” says Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.

“We will show not only the Norwegian, but also the international industry, that we have technological solutions that accelerate the green shift,” Badin continues.

Significant investments

An investment of around NOK 200 million is expected in the first construction phase of the new facility. This will be partly financed by loans and partly with support from Enova, a state enterprise promoting innovation within energy and climate technology.

Vow has a close dialogue with Enova and has reason to believe that this project will qualify for support. The final investment decision will be made when the result of the Enova application is available. Given a positive investment decision, production of processing equipment will start in the spring of 2021 with deliveries until summer 2022 when the factory is set to start production.