KEY INFORMATION RELATING TO THE SUBSEQUENT OFFERING

Date on which the terms of the Subsequent Offering was announced: 14 December 2020 Last day including right: 14 December 2020 First day excluding right: 15 December 2020 Record date: 16 December 2020 Board resolution date: Not yet determined Maximum number of new shares: 4,000,000 Subscription price: NOK 2.10 Shall the rights be listed: No

Reference is made to the announcement by Saga Pure ASA on 14 December 2020 concerning a private placement with total gross proceeds of NOK 73.5 million and a contemplated subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering").

Launch of the Subsequent Offering will be conditional upon; (i) the prevailing market price of the Company's shares, (ii) relevant corporate resolutions being passed by the Company's Board of Directors, and (iii) approval and publication of a prospectus by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority

Further information about the subsequent offering will be given in due course. This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act