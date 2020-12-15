 

TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings

AIM & TSX:  "TGL" & NASDAQ:  "TGA"

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that it was notified on December 11, 2020 that Randy Neely acquired common shares as follows.

 PDMR Date of Acquisition Number of
Common Shares Acquired 		Price Number of Common
Shares held following
the transaction 		% of Company's
issued share
capital held
 Randy Neely December 11, 2020 50,000 CAD $1.23 250,000 0.34% 

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1
 Details of PDMR
a) Name Randy Neely
2 Reason for the notification  
a) Position / status President & Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer  
a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)  
a) Description of the financial instrument Common Shares
b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares
d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price ($CAD)   Volume
    $1.23                50,000
e) Aggregated information -  
       Aggregated volume - 50,000 common shares
       Aggregated price $1.23 CAD per share
f) Date of the transaction December 11, 2020
g) Place of the transaction TSX

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For Further information, please contact:

TransGlobe Energy Corporation
Randy Neely, President and CEO
Eddie Ok, CFO 		+1 403 264 9888
investor.relations@trans-globe.com
http://www.trans-globe.com
or via Tailwind Associates or
FTI Consulting
Tailwinds Associates (Investor Relations)
Darren Engels 		+1 403 618 8035
darren@tailwindassociates.ca
http://www.tailwindassociates.ca
FTI Consulting (Financial PR)
Ben Brewerton
Genevieve Ryan

 +44(0) 20 3727 1000
transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com
Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint-Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O’Connor
James Asensio

 +44(0) 20 7523 8000
Shore Capital (Joint Broker)
Jerry Keen
Toby Gibbs 		+44(0) 20 7408 409

Disclaimer

