TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that it was notified on December 11, 2020 that Randy Neely acquired common shares as follows.

PDMR Date of Acquisition Number of

Common Shares Acquired Price Number of Common

Shares held following

the transaction % of Company's

issued share

capital held Randy Neely December 11, 2020 50,000 CAD $1.23 250,000 0.34%

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014