Photon Energy NV: Photon Energy Receives Prospectus Approval for Listing on Regulated Markets of the Warsaw and Prague Stock Exchanges

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- The approval of the prospectus by the Dutch financial market regulating authority (AFM) will allow the Company to transfer the listing of its shares from the alternative trading system NewConnect in Warsaw and the unregulared Free Market in Prague to the regulated markets of the Warsaw Stock Exchange and the Prague Stock Exchange.

- The transfer to the regulated markets is expected in early January 2021, is not being combined with a share issue and is intended to stimulate trading liquidity, diversify the investor base and improve shareholder confidence through changes in corporate governance.

- In preparation for the listing the Company has appointed a supervisory board and audit committee in line with the best practices of regulated markets.


Amsterdam - 15 December 2020 - Photon Energy N.V. (WSE, PSE: PEN, the 'Company') is pleased to announce that on 14 December 2020 the Netherlands Authority of the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the AFM) approved the Company's prospectus, prepared in connection with the admission to listing and trading of all the Company's shares on the regulated markets of the Warsaw and Prague Stock Exchanges (the 'Prospectus'), thus allowing for the change of the markets on which the shares are currently listed (i.e. NewConnet in Poland and Free Market in the Czech Republic).

The Company intends to apply for the admission of shares to the above-mentioned regulated markets without undue delay and is expecting the introduction of its shares to the regulated markets in early January 2021. The listings will not involve any issuance of new shares. All shares will be traded under the present ticker symbol 'PEN' and ISIN code NL0010391108.

