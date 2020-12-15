cyan AG and SMARTEL form partnership to launch an innovative MVNO platform in Central Europe

Munich, December 15, 2020 - cyan AG and SMARTEL Services GmbH are launching a partnership with a long-term focus. The goal is to create an MVNO platform (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) for a new generation of MVNOs in Central Europe. As a Mobile Virtual Network Enabler, MVNE for short, cyan will create the technological infrastructure that will enable these innovative mobile operators to offer their services without their own network. Already in Q1 2021 the first SMARTEL customer with a solid existing customer base in the five-digit range will start on this MVNO platform, further very promising projects are planned in the medium term. These new mobile companies will focus on specific target groups, either consumers or corporate customers. A declared goal of SMARTEL is to bundle further MVNOs in Central Europe on one technical platform and to enable a fast go to market through the complementary competences of both companies.

Frank von Seth, designated CEO of cyan AG: "We are very pleased to provide the infrastructure for this exciting cooperation with SMARTEL. Especially since SMARTEL as well as the people acting there have proven to be innovators and extremely competent players in the mobile market in Central Europe in the past."

Mag. Roland C. Gube, Spokesman of the Management Board of SMARTEL Services GmbH: "With cyan AG we have found an international partner with great experience in the MVNO business, which will enable us to realize the planned expansions not only in Austria but also in other European countries. Our medium-term plans envisage a subscriber base of well over one million. The proven MVNO platform of cyan AG, which is already in use, has convinced us completely."