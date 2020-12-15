 

DGAP-News Hawesko Holding AG: Hawesko before record result - online boom in the Christmas business exceeds high expectations

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.12.2020, 08:20  |  63   |   |   

DGAP-News: Hawesko Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Hawesko Holding AG: Hawesko before record result - online boom in the Christmas business exceeds high expectations

15.12.2020 / 08:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hawesko before record result - online boom in the Christmas business exceeds high expectations

Hamburg, 15 December 2020 - The wine trading group Hawesko Holding AG is benefiting from exceptionally strong online demand during the Christmas business and, following a further increase in forecasts, is expecting record sales and earnings in 2020.

The Management Board of Europe's largest wine trading group expects an operating profit of between € 39 and € 42 million, which is above the figure of € 33 million already raised at the beginning of November and clearly exceeds the previous year's figure of € 29.1 million.

The COVID-19-related strong growth trend in the B2C segments Retail and E-Commerce is also unbroken during the Christmas business. This more than compensates for the decline in B2B-sales to the restaurant and hotel industry, which was also caused by the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Management Board of Hawesko Holding AG therefore expects that the annual sales of Hawesko Group with its subsidiaries in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Sweden will exceed € 600 million in 2020 for the first time (2019: € 556 million).

"We benefit from a very dynamic online business. This trend, which has already been observed since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, has significantly intensified in the current Christmas business", said HAWESKO-CEO Thorsten Hermelink. "This pleasing development is the result of our comprehensive wine knowledge and unerring feeling for customer wishes as well as the successful combination of stationary and online trade. Our customers' confidence in our product range and our high-performance logistics is an incentive for us, especially in these difficult times for many people, to further consolidate our position as Europe's leading wine trading group next year".

Seite 1 von 3
Hawesko Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Hawesko Holding AG: Hawesko before record result - online boom in the Christmas business exceeds high expectations DGAP-News: Hawesko Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast Hawesko Holding AG: Hawesko before record result - online boom in the Christmas business exceeds high expectations 15.12.2020 / 08:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG schließt Vereinbarung mit Convergenta Invest GmbH über Erwerb der ...
DGAP-News: Formycon Reports on Virtual Annual General Meeting 2020
DGAP-News: Loop Industries Announces Independent Review Confirming Effectiveness of Patented Technology
DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker AG: Südzucker mit deutlicher Ergebnisverbesserung nach neun Monaten; Jahresprognose ...
DGAP-News: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Umsatzerlöse 10,0 % unter Vorjahr im Neunmonatszeitraum
DGAP-Adhoc: Lloyd Fonds AG: Ergebnissprung im Jahr 2020 erwartet - Erhöhung der Prognose für ...
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Nemetschek Brand Spacewell Expands its Portfolio with AI-powered Energy Management ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Swiss Investor: Warum diese Aktie um +3.000% steigen kann (1) 
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:20 Uhr
DGAP-News: Hawesko Holding AG: Hawesko vor Rekordergebnis - Online-Boom im Weihnachtsgeschäft übertrifft hohe Erwartungen (deutsch)
08:20 Uhr
DGAP-News: Hawesko Holding AG: Hawesko vor Rekordergebnis - Online-Boom im Weihnachtsgeschäft übertrifft hohe Erwartungen
08:12 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Hawesko Holding AG: Hawesko hebt Prognose erneut an - starkes Schlussquartal im Online-Handel (deutsch)
08:11 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Hawesko Holding AG: Hawesko hebt Prognose erneut an - starkes Schlussquartal im Online-Handel

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
350
Hawesko