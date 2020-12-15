Hawesko Holding AG: Hawesko before record result - online boom in the Christmas business exceeds high expectations

Hawesko before record result - online boom in the Christmas business exceeds high expectations Hamburg, 15 December 2020 - The wine trading group Hawesko Holding AG is benefiting from exceptionally strong online demand during the Christmas business and, following a further increase in forecasts, is expecting record sales and earnings in 2020.

The Management Board of Europe's largest wine trading group expects an operating profit of between € 39 and € 42 million, which is above the figure of € 33 million already raised at the beginning of November and clearly exceeds the previous year's figure of € 29.1 million.

The COVID-19-related strong growth trend in the B2C segments Retail and E-Commerce is also unbroken during the Christmas business. This more than compensates for the decline in B2B-sales to the restaurant and hotel industry, which was also caused by the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Management Board of Hawesko Holding AG therefore expects that the annual sales of Hawesko Group with its subsidiaries in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Sweden will exceed € 600 million in 2020 for the first time (2019: € 556 million).

"We benefit from a very dynamic online business. This trend, which has already been observed since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, has significantly intensified in the current Christmas business", said HAWESKO-CEO Thorsten Hermelink. "This pleasing development is the result of our comprehensive wine knowledge and unerring feeling for customer wishes as well as the successful combination of stationary and online trade. Our customers' confidence in our product range and our high-performance logistics is an incentive for us, especially in these difficult times for many people, to further consolidate our position as Europe's leading wine trading group next year".