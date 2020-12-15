 

NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 119 - 15 DECEMBER 2020

In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, A/S Motortramp continuously sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly – see the attached file and announcement no. 90.

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Martin Badsted

CFO

For further information:

Martin Badsted, CFO, tel.: +45 3315 0451

