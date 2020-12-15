The WilPhoenix incurred technical downtime on Monday 16th November whilst operating for Serica Energy (UK) Limited on the Rhum R3 Intervention Project. Repairs to the failed equipment have been completed but the rig remains on zero rate awaiting weather conditions to allow the work to continue. Operations are expected to resume on or about 17th December but as a consequence of the downtime and weather delays, WilPhoenix is expected to remain at Rhum until late January 2021.



WilPhoenix is one of Awilco Drilling’s two Enhanced Pacesetter semi-submersibles and is equipped for drilling in water depths up to 1,200 ft. Awilco Drilling also has one new build rig on order of Moss CS60 ECO MW design equipped for drilling in harsh environments, and an option for one additional rig of the same design.

