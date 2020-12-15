Completion of rights issue; total number of shares and voting rights

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

NKT A/S (the Company) today announces the completion of the rights issue announced on 19 November 2020 (the Offering).

The 10,744,009 new shares subscribed in the Offering are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the ISIN code for the Company's existing shares DK0010287663 on 16 December 2020.

As a result of completion of the Offering, the Company's share capital has increased by DKK 214,880,180 and the share capital hereafter amounts to DKK 859,520,720 divided into 42,976,036 shares with a nominal value of DKK 20 each. The total number of voting rights in the Company is 42,976,036.

The Company’s articles of association has been updated to reflect the capital increase and are available at the Company’s website (www.nkt.com).

Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654

Press: Helle Gudiksen, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2349 9098

