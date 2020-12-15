 

Completion of rights issue; total number of shares and voting rights

Company Announcement

15 December 2020
Announcement No. 30

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

NKT A/S (the Company) today announces the completion of the rights issue announced on 19 November 2020 (the Offering).

The 10,744,009 new shares subscribed in the Offering are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the ISIN code for the Company's existing shares DK0010287663 on 16 December 2020.

As a result of completion of the Offering, the Company's share capital has increased by DKK 214,880,180 and the share capital hereafter amounts to DKK 859,520,720 divided into 42,976,036 shares with a nominal value of DKK 20 each. The total number of voting rights in the Company is 42,976,036.

The Company’s articles of association has been updated to reflect the capital increase and are available at the Company’s website (www.nkt.com).

Contact
Investor Relations:    Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654
Press:                      Helle Gudiksen, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2349 9098

Important disclaimer

This company announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, in particular this announcement should not be construed as a confirmation neither that the Offering will complete, nor of the deal size or the price. Therefore, actual future results may differ materially from what is forecast in this announcement due to a variety of factors.

This announcement is intended for the sole purpose of providing information. Persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser. This announcement does not constitute an investment recommendation.

This announcement is not a prospectus and investors should not purchase any securities referred to in this announcement on the basis of this announcement. The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may or should be placed by any person for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this announcement or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness. The information in this announcement is subject to change. No obligation is undertaken to update this announcement or to correct any inaccuracies, and the distribution of this announcement shall not be deemed to be any form of commitment on the part of the Company to proceed with any transaction or arrangement referred to herein. This announcement has not been approved by any competent regulatory authority.

Disclaimer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Results of rights issue
07.12.20
Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares
04.12.20
Employee representation in the Board of Directors of NKT A/S
23.11.20
NKT is preferred turnkey supplier for high-voltage offshore wind farm project
19.11.20
NKT A/S publishes prospectus and initiates rights issue