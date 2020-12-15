 

DGAP-DD Siemens Energy AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.12.2020, 08:54  |  34   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.12.2020 / 08:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Feldmüller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI
5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0

b) Nature of the transaction
Entitlement to receive Siemens Energy shares without additional payment in the amount of 2,728.33 EUR at the Xetra closing price of the Siemens Energy shares on 2021-03-12, +01:00 (in connection with a Siemens Energy share program)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-11; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63914  15.12.2020 



Siemens Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Siemens Energy - Ist die Aktie grün genug?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Siemens Energy AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 15.12.2020 / 08:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-News: Formycon Reports on Virtual Annual General Meeting 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG schließt Vereinbarung mit Convergenta Invest GmbH über Erwerb der ...
DGAP-News: Loop Industries Announces Independent Review Confirming Effectiveness of Patented Technology
DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker AG: Südzucker mit deutlicher Ergebnisverbesserung nach neun Monaten; Jahresprognose ...
DGAP-News: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Umsatzerlöse 10,0 % unter Vorjahr im Neunmonatszeitraum
DGAP-Adhoc: Lloyd Fonds AG: Ergebnissprung im Jahr 2020 erwartet - Erhöhung der Prognose für ...
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Nemetschek Brand Spacewell Expands its Portfolio with AI-powered Energy Management ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Swiss Investor: Warum diese Aktie um +3.000% steigen kann (1) 
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:54 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
08:49 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
08:49 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG english
10.12.20
Siemens Energy: Analystenlob und MDAX-Aufnahme - neue Energie für die Aktie? Trading-Tipp
09.12.20
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt Siemens Energy auf 'Buy'
09.12.20
Welche Siemens-Aktie ist die beste?
08.12.20
MORGAN STANLEY belässt Siemens Energy auf 'Overweight'
08.12.20
CREDIT SUISSE belässt Siemens Energy auf 'Outperform'
08.12.20
IPO/ROUNDUP/Studie: Firmen scheuen Börsengänge - Tief seit der Finanzkrise
08.12.20
IPO/Studie: Firmen scheuen Börsengänge - Tief seit der Finanzkrise

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
224
Siemens Energy - Ist die Aktie grün genug?