 

Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in Reactive Technologies

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, and formed a strategic alliance with Reactive Technologies, a London-based provider of power and grid technology, to help utilities accelerate the transition to low-carbon energy.

Accenture has made a strategic investment in Reactive Technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to a new report from the International Energy Agency, renewable energy will become the largest source of electricity generation worldwide in 2025, and data and digital technology will be key enablers for this shift. To effectively integrate the surge in renewables, power grids will need more visibility over network conditions to accurately balance the grid and manage inertia, or system strength. Reactive Technologies offers measurement, real-time analytics and data services that can help grid operators and other energy market players address these challenges.

“As electricity production from wind and solar continues to grow, the share of variable renewables in the production mix is likely to present stability challenges for utilities to balance their grids,” said Stephanie Jamison, a senior managing director who leads Accenture’s utilities business. “We believe Reactive Technologies’ innovative technology solutions can help improve critical decision making by moving from models to measurement. Coupled with Accenture’s experience in the utilities business, our Industry X business’ focus on grid-balancing expertise and our global reach, these services can accelerate the creation of the utility of the future. This type of collaboration is key to helping our clients achieve their sustainability and business goals.”

Maikel van Verseveld, managing director, Accenture Industry X, added, “Reactive Technologies’ patented measurement solutions and scalable cloud platform, combined with high-resolution edge computing devices, enable a digital network twin for simulating operations. This allows network operators to measure grid inertia and system stability in real-time. This convergence of communications, information and operating technology embeds new levels of intelligence in the operations of utilities, offering clients untapped potential for making the grid more stable, safe and efficient.”

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Accenture Helps Rakuten Mobile Launch Fully Virtualized Cloud-Native Mobile Network
10.12.20
Accenture Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for System Integrator Capabilities on AWS 2021
10.12.20
Accenture Named a Leader in ServiceNow Services by Analyst Firm Everest Group
10.12.20
Efma and Accenture Launch 6th Annual Innovation in Insurance Awards
08.12.20
Appian and Accenture Federal Services Team to Accelerate Acquisition Modernization for Government and Defense Organizations
08.12.20
Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Dec. 17, to Discuss First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
07.12.20
Accenture Federal Services Wins Contract to Modernize Client Case-Management System for the Administrative Office of the US Courts
07.12.20
Rapid Shift to Digital Banking During COVID-19 Accelerating Erosion in Consumer Trust, Accenture Report Finds
03.12.20
Accenture Nominates Beth E. Mooney, Former Chairman and CEO of KeyCorp, to Join Its Board of Directors
02.12.20
Halliburton Teams with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Supply Chain Transformation