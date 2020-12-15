 

WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT WITH SHARP BUSINESS SYSTEMS SVERIGE AB

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, adds Sharp Business Systems Sverige AB to their growing partner area. As a POS Partner, Sharp Business Systems Sverige AB will include Westpays payment solution in their offering.

– Having Sharp Business Systems Sverige AB as a qualified partner strengthen our reach big time. We know that they represent a vast number of end-customer in Sweden and Norway that now will be inside our scope as well. Sharp Business Systems Sverige AB has a solid offering where our payment solution will expand their value, says Hans Edin, CCO at Westpay.

Sharp Business Systems Sverige AB has a comprehensive range of payment solutions - aimed at Retail, Hospitality, Wellness, and supermarkets. They offer customized solutions for both the individual retailer and the larger chain. With a wide and varied range of hardware and software solutions, they always find a relevant solution for their particular business.

– At Sharp it is important that our partners level up our overall customer value. Westpay has a great solution that we can embrace and enable from day one, says Johan Rydberg, Nordic Business Unit Manager POS.

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05
Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank,
phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

