WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT WITH SHARP BUSINESS SYSTEMS SVERIGE AB
Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, adds Sharp Business Systems Sverige AB to their growing partner area. As a POS Partner, Sharp Business Systems Sverige AB will include Westpays
payment solution in their offering.
– Having Sharp Business Systems Sverige AB as a qualified partner strengthen our reach big time. We know that they represent a vast number of end-customer in Sweden and Norway that now will be inside our scope as well. Sharp Business Systems Sverige AB has a solid offering where our payment solution will expand their value, says Hans Edin, CCO at Westpay.
Sharp Business Systems Sverige AB has a comprehensive range of payment solutions - aimed at Retail, Hospitality, Wellness, and supermarkets. They offer customized solutions for both the individual retailer and the larger chain. With a wide and varied range of hardware and software solutions, they always find a relevant solution for their particular business.
– At Sharp it is important that our partners level up our overall customer value. Westpay has a great solution that we can embrace and enable from day one, says Johan Rydberg, Nordic Business Unit Manager POS.
For additional information, please contact:
Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se
Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05
Email: hans.edin@westpay.se
Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank,
phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se
Attachment
Westpay Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare