WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT WITH SHARP BUSINESS SYSTEMS SVERIGE AB

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, adds Sharp Business Systems Sverige AB to their growing partner area. As a POS Partner, Sharp Business Systems Sverige AB will include Westpays payment solution in their offering.



– Having Sharp Business Systems Sverige AB as a qualified partner strengthen our reach big time. We know that they represent a vast number of end-customer in Sweden and Norway that now will be inside our scope as well. Sharp Business Systems Sverige AB has a solid offering where our payment solution will expand their value, says Hans Edin, CCO at Westpay.