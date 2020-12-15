 

Societe Generale Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)

Paris, 15 December 2020

Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)

In accordance with the General Meeting dated 19 May 2020 authorizing an ordinary share buyback program, Société Générale has bought its own shares in order to cover and honor free shares allocation plan for the benefit of employees.

Issuer name: Société Générale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 07 to 11 December 2020

Purchases performed by Société Générale during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform
SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 07/12/2020 FR0000130809 77 000 17,9504 XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 08/12/2020 FR0000130809 95 000 17,5834 XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 09/12/2020 FR0000130809 64 000 17,8756 XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 10/12/2020 FR0000130809 105 000 17,3214 XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 11/12/2020 FR0000130809 117 000 16,7690 XPAR

Detailed presentation by transaction

The detailed presentation by transaction is available within the Chapter 6 Description of the buyback programs, reports on share buyback and statements on the liquidity agreement: https://investors.societegenerale.com/fr/base-documentaire?search=& ...

                                 
Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com
Corentin Henry_+33 1 58 98 01 75_ corentin.henry@socgen.com


Attachment


