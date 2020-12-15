Capgemini Press Release // Nearly 70% of organizations believe the productivity gains of remote working are sustainable beyond the pandemic

Nearly 70% of organizations believe the productivity gains of remote working are sustainable beyond the pandemic

Organizations are reaping the benefits of increased productivity, but employees are impacted by the demand of being ‘always on’

Paris, December 15, 2020 – A majority of organizations have witnessed strong productivity gains in Q3 2020 by allowing employees to work remotely; however, employees are being impacted by the feeling of being “always-on”. That’s according to a new report by the Capgemini Research Institute titled , “ The future of work: from remote to hybrid .” In order to continue realizing remote working benefits and manage employee expectations, organizations need to find the right operating model for a more balanced hybrid approach. To do this, leaders need to question and rethink the effectiveness of existing structures, and break down organizational silos and barriers between teams cites the report.

Employee productivity grew at 63% of organizations during the third quarter of 2020 thanks to less commuting time, flexible work schedules and the adoption of effective virtual collaboration tools. IT and digital functions (68%) lead the way in productivity, followed by customer service (60%) and sales and marketing (59%). Digitization and the use of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) has helped organizations to see improved productivity in these areas. Functions like production/manufacturing, research and development (R&D)/innovation and the supply chain, which involve more on-premise work and a higher proportion of blue-collar workers1, represent the lowest percentage of organizations to have reported a productivity increase (as low as 51%).

Organizations project an overall productivity rise of 17% in the next two to three years. Furthermore, 88% have realized real estate cost savings thanks to remote working in the last three to four months, and 92% expect savings in the next two to three years.

Nearly 70% of organizations believe that the productivity gains of remote working are sustainable beyond the pandemic. However, this will highly depend on how quickly organizations learn and reorient themselves – factoring in changes in employee mindset and building individual and organizational resilience.