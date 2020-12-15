Mark your calendar for Solvay 2021 financial events
Brussels, December 15, 2020, 08:30 CET - Solvay today publishes its 2021 financial calendar and invites the financial community to mark their calendar accordingly.
|Event
|Date
|Full year 2020 earnings
|February 24, 2021
|First quarter 2021 earnings
|May 5, 2021
|Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting
|May 11, 2021
|First half year 2021 earnings
|July 29, 2021
|First nine months 2021 earnings
|October 28, 2021
Quiet period dates will be provided prior to each earnings’ season.
