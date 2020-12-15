 

Nobina completes strategic acquisition of KE'S Bussar and strengthens its position in western Sweden

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 09:01  |  41   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobina has entered an agreement to acquire the bus company Karl Erik Elofsson Buss Aktiebolag, domiciled in Kungsbacka, western Sweden. The acquisition strengthens Nobina's position in western Sweden and broadens its contract portfolio, at the same time as there are new synergies between existing contracts, forthcoming tenders and bus-for-rail services. The acquisition encompasses a business with approximately 100 buses and 100 employees in tendered regular services and school bus services in addition to coach hire and bus-for-rail services. The transaction represents a continuation of Nobina's acquisition strategy to both broaden and grow its operations in the Nordic market, while building a platform for increased competitiveness in small-scale contracts.

The acquisition will add some ten new contracts, the majority of which extend to 2029 or 2030. KE'S Bussar holds a strong position in the region and has deep local roots encompassing both competence and employees, and together with Nobina can continue to grow and develop regionally and via new synergies.

"The acquisition of KE'S Bussar is the fourth such transaction over a period of two years and represents an important part of our strategy moving forward. It has been a deliberate journey to identify and analyse the right opportunities and companies that can potentially grow, broaden and supplement our business while also identifying new synergies together with Nobina's size, technical expertise and understanding of the dynamics in important community services such as public transport and traffic optimisation," says Magnus Rosén, CEO and President of Nobina.

"We are delighted to welcome KE'S Bussarand all of its employees to Nobina, where we can use our shared expertise to continue to grow and develop personnel and public transport for our passengers and society. This is an area in which KE'S Bussar offers several positive opportunities for collaboration and synergies in both contract and bus-for-rail services, in parallel with creating a platform for increased competitiveness in small-scale contracts," says Henrik Dagnäs, Managing Director, Nobina Sverige AB.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with such a major and long-term operator as Nobina and to now jointly embark on this journey and continue to build on our new and shared strengths, while retaining KE'S Bussar identity and brand, but as part of the Nobina Group," Magnus Elofsson, CEO of KE'S Bussar.

Today, KE'S Bussar is a family-owned business and has reported stable sales and profitability in recent years combined with good capacity to win new contracts. The company currently has a young contract portfolio with average annual sales of approximately SEK 90 million over the past three years and favourable profitability. The acquisition will create growth and is expected to make a positive contribution to the Group's earnings and margin from takeover. KE'S Bussar brand and business will continue to be developed but as a wholly owned subsidiary of Nobina Sweden.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

David Erixon, Head of Communications, +46 72 967 02 84

Mattias Gelinder, Head of IR, +46 72 967 02 61

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nobina-ab/r/nobina-completes-strategic-acquisition-of-ke-s-bussar-and-strengthens-its-position-in-western-sweden,c3254650

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1420/3254650/1348397.pdf

Nobina completes strategic acquisition of KE'S Bussar and strengthens its position in western Sweden

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nobina completes strategic acquisition of KE'S Bussar and strengthens its position in western Sweden STOCKHOLM, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Nobina has entered an agreement to acquire the bus company Karl Erik Elofsson Buss Aktiebolag, domiciled in Kungsbacka, western Sweden. The acquisition strengthens Nobina's position in western Sweden and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
Medical Cannabis and CBD Regulations Are Becoming a Crucial Global Patchwork to Operations
PTC to Acquire SaaS PLM Leader Arena Solutions
Bicomponent Fiber Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 2.3 Billion in 2026, Says ...
Optoelectronics Market to Reach $77.9 Billion by 2027 --Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post ...
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 800 Million ...
TIDAL Extends Holiday Cheer With 4 Months of Any TIDAL Plan For $4 Limited-Time Offer
Inverter Generator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 2.8 Billion by 2025 - Arizton
Microsoft and Warner Bros. Pictures Assemble All-Star Team in LeBron James, Bugs Bunny and Xbox to Celebrate Gaming and Coding Education Inspired By The Upcoming Animated, Live-Action Adventure 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments