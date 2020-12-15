 

Correction Acacia Pharma Announces Amendment of its Investment Agreement with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals for BYFAVO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020   

Issue price of new ordinary shares to Cosmo in para 8 should be in EUROS rather than GBP and details of Cosmo’s holding post the issue has been added as a final para

Correction - Acacia Pharma Announces Amendment of its Investment Agreement with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals for BYFAVO

€5 million commercialization milestone to be paid by Acacia Pharma to Cosmo
in New Ordinary Shares

BYFAVO expected to be launched in the United States within the coming weeks

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 15 December 2020: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma”, the “Group” or the “Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures or cancer chemotherapy, announces an amendment to the terms of its investment agreement with Cosmo Technologies Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (“Cosmo”) dated 10 January 2020 ("Investment Agreement").

Under the Investment Agreement, Cosmo would have become eligible to receive a €5 million payment from the Company payable in new ordinary shares in the Company ("New Ordinary Shares") conditional upon the first commercial sale of the BYFAVO product in the United States ("BYFAVO First Commercial Sale").

On 14 December 2020, the Company and Cosmo entered into an amendment agreement (the “Amendment Agreement”) pursuant to which the Company and Cosmo agreed that, in exchange for Cosmo prioritising the packaging and labelling production run for BYFAVO for supply in the US, the Company shall make the €5 million payment in advance of BYFAVO First Commercial Sale and by no later than 31 December 2020 (subject to the terms of the Investment Agreement, generally).

BYFAVO was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on 2 July 2020 for the induction and maintenance of procedural sedation in adults undergoing procedures lasting 30 minutes or less. It received its Schedule IV designation from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on 5 October 2020.

DEA scheduling requirements between July and October this year delayed the final approval and finalization of the BYFAVO label, leading Acacia Pharma to request Cosmo to prioritize the BYFAVO processing schedule during a time when its facility would typically be closed. The agreement to amend the timing for this payment was reached in consideration for Cosmo modifying its production schedule and expediting its packaging and labelling production for BYFAVO.

