H1 2020 Financial Results

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE: GB and GB.WS) announced that, later today, on 15th December 2020, it will publish its financial results for the half-year period from 1st April 2020 to 30th September 2020, which will include the financial statements, Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) as well as an investor presentation, in each case, for such half-year period.

An audio recording of commentary on the H1 Global Blue financial results by Jacques Stern, Chief Executive Officer of Global Blue, and Loic Jenouvrier, Chief Financial Officer of Global Blue, will also be made available.

These materials will be available on Global Blue’s Corporate website, www.globalblue.com/corporate and can be found in the ‘Investors’ section, under the ‘Financial publications’ and ‘Regulatory information & SEC filings’ subsections.