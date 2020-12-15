Correction Annual Financial Account Statement 2019/20 RIAS A/S
The correction is only in the headline of the announcement where the wrong financial year is mentioned. The right year is 2019/20.
The attached Annual Financial Account Statement for 2019/20 is correct and unchanged.
Attachment
