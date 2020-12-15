 

Correction Annual Financial Account Statement 2019/20 RIAS A/S

The correction is only in the headline of the announcement where the wrong financial year is mentioned. The right year is 2019/20. 

The attached Annual Financial Account Statement for 2019/20 is correct and unchanged.


11.12.20
Correction Annual Financial Account Statement 2018/19 - RIAS A/S
10.12.20
Annual Financial Account Statement 2019/20 - RIAS A/S
20.11.20
Correction - Financial Calendar 2020-21 RIAS A/S