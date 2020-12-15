 

Incap Corporation Incap UK named most innovative electronics producer in Europe

Incap Corporation                                

Press Release on 15 December 2020 at 10.30 a.m. EET     

Incap UK named most innovative electronics producer in Europe

Incap Electronics UK was named the most innovative electronics producer in Europe by Corporate LiveWire at the Innovation & Excellence Awards 2020. Corporate LiveWire selects award-winners based on changing the world in some way, both in large and small quantities by creating new technologies, setting new trends, and evolving industry standards. 

Jamie Maughan, Managing Director of Incap Electronics UK stated that the company appreciates this recognition very much. “We take great pride in our entrepreneurial culture, that fosters innovation, keeps our personnel motivated and enables us to bring value to our customers. I am glad to see that this has been noticed and rewarded by Corporate Live Wire,” Maughan added. 

The judges at Corporate LiveWire take multiple aspects of success into account when choosing their winners, which range from marketing strategies to eye-opening insights. The Corporate LiveWire judges were particularly impressed with Incap´s ability to make decisions quickly and remain flexible to the demands of a constantly changing marketplace. The judges praised Incap for always affording the customers and partners the opportunity to meet with decision-makers, making process agile, efficient, and adaptable. Incap provides fast and bespoke solutions, with state-of-the-art technology backed up by entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. 

The Corporate LiveWire Judge Andrew Walsh commented: “Having displayed a consistent excellence at fostering long term relationships with both customers and employees, Incap has the technical capability to support any market sector with a need for electronics or electro-mechanical products.” 

INCAP CORPORATION

For additional information, please contact:
Jamie Maughan, Managing Director of Incap Electronics UK & Slovakia, tel. +44 (0) 1782 753201
Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

Photos of Jamie Maughan, Managing Director of Incap Electronics UK & Slovakia: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1X5UnHJW3eaxtSSJ-tXd4md68ovRWHi7Z/view

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company, Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK, and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,300 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.


