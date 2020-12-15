CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 15.12.2020, 09:30 | 35 | 0 | 0 15.12.2020, 09:30 | Bid date, 2020-12-15 Auction date 2020-12-15 Settlement date 2020-12-16 Maturity Date 2020-12-23 Nominal amount 380 billion SEK Interest rate, % 0.00 Bid times 09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Confirmation of bids to e-mail rbcert@riksbank.se The lowest accepted bid volume 1 million SEK The highest accepted bid volume 380 billion SEK Allocation Time 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term 860 billion SEK Expected excess liquidity at full allotment 480 billion SEK Stockholm, 2020-12-15





