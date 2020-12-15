Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size Worth $61.7 Billion By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical equipment maintenance market size is expected to reach USD 61.7 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2027. Rising focus on preventive device maintenance, adoption of advanced funding mechanisms, growth of the associated devices markets, and increasing market share of refurbished medical devices are anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.
Key suggestions from the report:
- Based on equipment, the imaging equipment segment dominated the market with a share of 35.8% in 2020 owing to increasing consumption of the devices in the industry. The surgical instruments segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to an increase in the global surgical procedures
- By service, the corrective maintenance segment dominated the market owing to the rising demand for these services as healthcare systems are installing refurbished devices on a large scale in the industry
- The preventive maintenance service segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period as planned inspections shall be increased. Such initiatives by regulatory authorities help limit adverse incidents and medical device-related accidents
- North America dominated the market in 2020 with 38.4% of share due to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, higher healthcare spending, and increasing prevalence of chronic conditions within the region
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing healthcare facilities and growing medical tourism in the region.
Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Equipment (Imaging Equipment, Surgical Instruments), By Service (Corrective Maintenance, Preventive Maintenance), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-equipment-maintenance-market
