SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical equipment maintenance market size is expected to reach USD 61.7 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2027. Rising focus on preventive device maintenance, adoption of advanced funding mechanisms, growth of the associated devices markets, and increasing market share of refurbished medical devices are anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.