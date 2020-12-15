Tele Columbus AG: Gemeinnützige Baugenossenschaft Bergedorf-Bille eG and Tele Columbus extend partnership

Television, internet and telephony for Hamburg



Gemeinnützige Baugenossenschaft Bergedorf-Bille eG and Tele Columbus extend partnership



- Contract extension for 9,500 homes

- Telemetry gateway upgrades for all buildings

- FTTH concept for all new-build projects



Berlin, 15 December 2020. Tele Columbus and Gemeinnützige Baugenossenschaft Bergedorf-Bille eG have agreed to continue their successful partnership. The contract extension means that Tele Columbus and its brand PŸUR will continue to supply around 9,500 homes managed by the housing association. In future, tenants will be supplied with an expanded range of television, internet and telephony services through the Tele Columbus Group network at no extra cost.

As part of the fibre to the building (FTTB) concept, optical fibre lines have already been installed in the basements of the association's buildings. From there, ethernet-based, gigabit-capacity internet connections run through to the apartments, providing symmetrical upload and download bandwidth of up to 500 Mbit/s since 2016. The contract extension will also see all buildings fitted with telemetry gateways in heating and building services rooms. Besides monitoring and controlling systems, the gateways will additionally make it possible to provide and use smart meters, photovoltaic connectivity, parcel drop boxes, electric vehicle charging stations and lock systems, to name just a few examples.

New buildings constructed by the housing association are set to be fitted with future-proof fibre to the home (FTTH) technology, allowing tenants to connect to the Tele Columbus network through optical fibre lines directly in their homes. This concept opens the door to bandwidths significantly higher than 1 Gbit/s, depending on demand. By implementing these upgrades in existing buildings, Gemeinnützige Baugenossenschaft Bergedorf-Bille eG has opted for state-of-the-art network supply standards that, thanks to the gigabit capacity, can be easily adapted to the rising bandwidth demands of tenants.